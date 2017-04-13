Moose Lake Campground Prepares For Season

Moose Lake, Minn. – Crews at the Moose Lake Campgrounds are gearing up for a busy season.

Staff there is set to open up sometime next month, but there is still plenty of work to be done, clearing tree branches, and getting the facilities up running. They’re also tying up a few loose ends left after the flood that hit Moose Lake last year, including the replacement of several docks.

“They got kind of destroyed,” campground manager, Joe Filipiak said. “There was a lot of water. They’re aluminum, so it busted some of the decking, so they had to be replaced.”

The campground had to temporarily close following that flood, but thanks to a community effort, it was back to full capacity after a few days.