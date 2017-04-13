Record-Setting Globetrotters Show Off Their Skills in Duluth

Families got a once in a lifetime opportunity to interact with the basketball stars

DULUTH, Minn. – The Harlem Globetrotters were in Duluth Thursday as part of their 2017 World Tour.

Before the show started at AMSOIL Arena, families hit the court with some of the players for a once in a lifetime experience.

The Globetrotters signed some autographs, took a few photos, and even taught fans a few tricks of their own.

“I know a lot of my mom’s friends were really jealous about me coming here because they were so big when they were younger,” said Taylor Klassen, a big Globetrotters fan. “I’m excited for the acrobatic stuff…like the flips.”

The Globetrotters recently broke a single day total of 9 world records this year, including the longest basketball hook shot.