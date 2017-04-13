Spring Burning Restrictions Begin April 24

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will implement burning restrictions in Cook, Lake and Northern St. Louis counties beginning on April 24.

Conditions for wildfires are at their prime with warmer temperatures, little to no snow, and dry vegetation, so dead grass and brush can easily light and burn quickly.

During spring restrictions, the state will not give out burning permits for burning yard waste or brush. Residents will need to find other alternatives, such as composting or hauling brush to a collection site, or wait until after green-up when it is safer to burn.

Restrictions can last from four to six weeks. For more information visit http://www.dnr.state.mn.us/forestry/fire/firerating_restrictions.html