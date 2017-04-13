Wildfire Breaks Out in Duluth

The blaze broke out just before 11 a.m. near Hartley Nature Center

DULUTH, Minn. – A wildfire fire broke out early this morning just before 11 a.m. near the Hartley Nature Center and Glen Avon Overlook near the rock face.

All fire units were called to a report of four to five separate areas burning with smoke filling the air.

A Woodland resident who was out on her daily walk noticed the blaze and called it in right away. “I ended up calling 911 twice because I felt like an hour had passed but it was probably just a minute and a half because it was kind of like, where are you guys, where are you! They were very responsive though.” said Marcia Troy. “Time slowed down and it was very scary!”

The fire was quickly contained and put out with an hour. Fire officials said, “The fire had the potential to be a bad one with all of the recent downed brush in the Hartley area.”

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

“People can’t be doing fires up there, yes it’s a beautiful place to picnic but we don’t want people doing fires.” explained Troy.