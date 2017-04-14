Agate Bay Gets Tugboat for First Time in Decades

The Nancy J is Owned by Heritage Marine

TWO HARBORS, Minn.- Agate Bay hadn’t had a Tugboat servicing the area for 36 years, after the last boat, Edna G, was retired.

And though the Edna G is still docked at Agate Bay, a new tug boat is taking over her job. The Nancy J, owned and operated by Heritage Marine in Duluth, is the new boat servicing the area. The main reason Tug Boats are being used in the Bay again, is because of the windy weather that can blow through Two Harbors, and make it difficult for the vessels to navigate.

“It’s a pretty tight harbor as you see, so, there isn’t a whole lot of room to move around up there, so it should be a huge time saver,” said Mike Ojard, Owner of Heritage Marine.

The tug boats will be at Agate Bay for at least a year.