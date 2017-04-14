Animal Allies Receives Big Check from Miller Hill Subaru

The Money Was Raised During Subaru's 'Share the Love' Event

DULUTH, Minn.- Our furry friends at Animal Allies in Duluth received a big check, Friday.

Miller Hill Subaru was at Animal Allies to present a check of more than 11 thousand dollars to Animal allies. The money came from Subaru’s Share the Love event, where customers purchasing a vehicle from Subaru could choose 1 out of 5 charities that Subaru would donate to. Subaru donated 250 dollars for each car purchased.

“Supporting the community is the biggest part. We do a lot of community, and our belief point, it’s not just good for the business, it’s the right thing to do,” said Joe Plucinak, the General Manager of Miller Hill Subaru.

Subaru of America donated more than 23 million dollars to charity through their Share the Love event last year.