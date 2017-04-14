Bike Swap Around the Corner

Hundreds of Bikes Will Be Available at the Event

DULUTH Minn.- Continental Ski and Bike is preparing for their annual Bike Swap that takes place next week.

If you’re looking to sell your bike at the swap, take your bike into Continental Ski and Bike on Friday April 21st between 9 AM and 7PM, or Saturday April 22nd from 8 AM to 9:45 PM.

“This bike swap is a great opportunity to get a really nice bike for less money,” said Nikolai Anikin, Part Owner of Continental Ski and Bike.

When you sell a bike, you will get 75 percent of the selling price, and the other 25 percent will be donated to United Way and Animal Allies.