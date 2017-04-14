Duluth Man Arrested on Felony Gun Charges

Was Also Arrested for Receiving Stolen Property
DULUTH, Minn.-Local authorities arrested Levi Miller, 21, of Duluth, yesterday for being a felon in possession of a firearm and receiving stolen property.

Miller’s bail has been set at $50,000 for the crimes – both of which are felonies.

Miller was on probation when he was arrested for the second-degree assault conviction, which is connected to a shooting incident in September of 2015 at the 100 Block of West First Street.

“During that incident, Miller fired several shots with a handgun into a crowd on the street during bar
closing time,” the Duluth Police Department said in a statement.
When Miller was convicted of second-degree assault he was sentenced to 42 months in prison, with the prison time being stayed for five years of supervised probation.

