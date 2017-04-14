Egg-citing Event Coming to Lake Superior Zoo

The Annual Easter Egg-stravaganza is Expected to Attract Thousands to the Lake Superior Zoo

DULUTH, Minn. – An event happening this weekend in the Northland is sure to attract thousands to the Lake Superior Zoo!

Preparations are well underway for the annual Easter Egg-stravaganza.

It all happens this Saturday and organizers say it’s the largest public, pre-Easter fun activity in the Twin Ports.

With fun for the entire family, you’re invited to stop by from 10:00a.m. until 2:00p.m.

There will be an Easter egg hunt with a twist this year, eye-spy happening in the exhibits, and of course pictures with the Easter bunny.

“It’s so much fun especially being out in the spring it just brings back memories, you’re ready for winter to be over and ready for that spring time,” said Megan Meyer, Zoo Special Events Coordinator.

Volunteers already made Easter treats to give to the animals on Easter Sunday.

There will be baskets of fun for kids of all ages! $5 for children ages 3-12, $10 for ages 13 and up. Members are free.

Activities also included:

• Photos with the Easter Bunny

• I Spy Egg Hunt

• Easter Egg Hunt

• Cotton Tail Cotton Candy Walk

• Kids games and prizes

• Coloring contest

• Face painting

• Special animal enrichments

For more information, click here.