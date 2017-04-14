Florists Prepare for Easter

Flower Shops Sell Over 1000 Easter Lilies

HERMANTOWN, Minn.- With Easter just around the corner, flower shops in the Northland are busy preparing for the big holiday.

Engwall Florist and Gifts in Hermantown is expecting to sell around 12 hundred Easter Lilies this season. Though some stores have already sold out of Easter Lilies, Rod Saline, Owner of Engwall says there are enough Easter Lilies at his store for last minute shoppers

“Saturday will be an extremely busy day, with people buying Easter Lilies and Easter Bouquets, so it will be a very very busy day for us,” said Rod Saline, the Owner of Engwall.

The Lilies at Enwall are priced between 14 to 30 dollars.