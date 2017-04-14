Harbor City Roller Girls Open Season

Wessman Arena Tomorrow Night

Superior, Wis.

Tomorrow is set to be another hard hitting Saturday night at Wessman Arena. This time though the game won’t be hockey. Instead the Harbor City Roller Dame Nautikills. Open their 10th anniversary season against the Minnesota Roller Girls’ Dagger Dolls. The Nautikills are one of the top 300 teams in the world and say they’re ready for some hard hitting action.

“Expect full, I mean full hitting. We do not hold back at all, the harder we can hit the other team the better it is. So a lot of agility from our jammers, they like to go on their toe stops. Things that you think wouldn’t happen on quad roller skates happen.” says Skating Captain Kate Minier.

Tickets are 12 dollars at the door kids 10 and under get in free. The first 100 fans get a free throwback t–shirt.