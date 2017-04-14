Highway 135 Road Closure to Begin Monday, April 17

VIRGINIA, Minn. – Road work will begin next week on the Highway 53 relocation project.

On Monday, April 17, Highway 135 will close between Highway 53 and Bourgin Road.

Traffic will be detoured on Hwy 53 to Eveleth and on Hwy 37 to Gilbert. Motorists should follow the directions from the detour signs.

The closure and detour will be in place until mid-August. The detour route will change and become shorter on Saturday, April 22.

Also starting on April 17, Bourgin Road will close at the junction of Hwy 135, but will remain open to local residents from Hwy 53 at Midway.

Intermittent lane closures will continue on Hwy 53 next week, as crews continue to prepare to move all traffic to the southbound lanes on April 22.

Workers continue to assemble the deck for the bridge over Rouchleau pit. The concrete for the deck is scheduled to be poured in May and June. Workers continue to install water and sewer lines on the underside of the pit bridge and build the formwork for the concrete deck on the Highway 135 bridge.

For more information visit www.mndot.gov/d1/projects/hwy53relocation