Kennedy Announces Council Bid

Planning Commissioner Lost Council Race in 2015

DULUTH, Minn. – There’s another candidate vying for one of the Duluth City Council’s two at-large seats.

Duluth Planning Commissioner Janet Kennedy officially announced she’s running Friday.

Kennedy ran for the district 5 seat in 2015, but lost the election to Councilor Jay Fosle.

A kickoff event is planned for Sunday, April 23rd at 1:30 p.m. at Civic Center Park near City Hall. Click here for more information about Kennedy’s campaign.