Magic For A Good Cause

Second Harvest Food Bank Receives 100% Of Proceeds

Duluth, Minn.

It was an evening of magic and laughs tonight at Clyde Iron Works all for a good cause. Kids of all ages came to enjoy one of the Midwest’s most in demand entertainers.

Magician Jonathan May.

Tonight 100% of the proceeds went to Second Harvest Northern Lakes Food Bank back pack program. The money raised tonight will go a long way to help families in need.

“It helps children to get food every Friday for children who don’t have other resources. It’s easy to prepare meals in their back packs at school,” says organizer Lisa Clark.

Second Harvest Food Bank currently serves 925 families through their back pack program.