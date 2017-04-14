Man Arrested on Gun Charge

Levi Miller was Convicted in 2015 for Firing a Gun into a Crowd

DULUTH, Minn. – A man convicted of shooting into a crowd nearly two years ago is in trouble with the law again.

On Friday, the St. Louis County Attorney charged 21 year-old Levi Miller with being a felon in possession of a firearm and receiving stolen property.

In September 2015, Miller was convicted of 2nd degree assault for firing several shots into a crowd in front of a downtown bar at closing.

He was sentenced to 42 months in prison, but that sentence was stayed in favor of five years probation.

As of Friday night, Miller was still in the St. Louis County Jail. His bail was set at $50,000s.