MnDOT Announces 2017 State Road Construction Projects

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Transportation announced Thursday, $1 billion in state road and bridge projects that will be conducted statewide this year.

The 211 projects, many of which are already underway, will help keep the state’s roads and bridges in good working condition to continue to keep motorists safe on the roadway, and support thousands of construction jobs across the state.

The highlights noted for this year’s construction season include the relocation of Highway 53 in Virginia, including the construction of what will be the tallest bridge in Minnesota, as well as the St. Croix River Crossing between Stillwater, Minnesota and St. Joseph, Wisconsin.

Twin Cities metro area projects:

I-94, Minneapolis to Brooklyn Center

I-94, St. Paul to Maplewood

I-35W/Lake Street in Minneapolis

Highway 169

I-694 in Arden Hills, Shoreview, Vadnais Heights, and Little Canada.

For a complete list of projects in the state visit www.mndot.gov/construction