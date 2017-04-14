Rock Blasting Begins on Highway 169 Project Near Ely

Work will begin on Monday, April 17

DULUTH, Minn. – Motorists may be temporarily stopped on Highway 169 in the Eagles Nest Lake Area just west of Ely beginning on Monday, April 17, as rock blasting begins for the highway reconstruction project.

Large trucks will be hauling blasted material on and off the highway.

Motorists are urged to drive with caution in the work zone.

Beginning on Monday April 24, motorists will encounter multiple flagging operations and should be prepared to stop and expect delays.

The $16.4 million Eagles Nest Lake Area Reconstruction Project will:

Improve sight lines and passing safety

Provide safer pull-off areas

Improve ditching and drainage

Minimize wetland impacts and rock excavation

For more information on this project visit www.dot.state.mn.us