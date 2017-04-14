Single Lane Traffic on I-35 Between Willow River and Sturgeon Lake

Work begins Monday, April 24

DULUTH, Minn. – Starting Monday, April 24, motorists will be restricted to a single lane on northbound I-35 between Willow River and Sturgeon Lake.

Single lane restrictions will happen weekdays until May 26. Both northbound lanes will be open to traffic on Fridays at 1 p.m.

Southbound lanes will be restricted to single lanes Monday through Saturday April 24 – May 26.

Lane and shoulder closures are necessary as crews begin work on a major resurfacing project.

For more information visit www.dot.state.mn.us