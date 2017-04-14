Superior Police Dept. Sees Spike in Donations to K-9 Foundation

Superior, Wis. – The Superior Police Department is about to welcome a new K-9 officer into its ranks.

Officers say adding four-legged officers to the force has been an invaluable asset to their ability to do their jobs.

“The dogs can go into situations that would be unsafe for their human handlers or the other officers,” said Superior Police Chief Nick Alexander. “They assist in the apprehension of dangerous people, finding evidence, weapons, drugs, and so on.”

And the funding for their department’s K-9 program has largely come from the Amsoil Northland Law Enforcement K-9 Foundation.

The foundation is the brainchild of Northland native and Amsoil founder Al Amatuzio.

Amatuzio passed away earlier this month, and officers in Superior say they’ve seen a big spike in donations to the foundation just in the past few days.

“I think we’re exceeding $2,000 just in the last couple days,” Chief Alexander said. “And that’s well above what we would normally experience this time of year; it’s kind of a slow time.”

Superior’s newest law enforcement K-9 is currently in a training program with its handler down in St. Paul.