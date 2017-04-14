Tackling the Jungle Gym at Green Light Fitness

Active Adventures: Gym Offers Kettlebells, Spin Classes and Jungle Gym

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Spring is here and many Northlanders will be working to get ready for bikini season.

At Green Light Fitness in Superior, Paul and Amanda Rockwood are helping those folks get in shape.

The fitness center offers kettlebell workouts, spin classes, and Jungle Gym XT training.

Amanda also coaches a Booty Camp.

For this week’s Active Adventures, FOX 21 Meteorologist William Seay tried out the Jungle Gym XT.

This workout focused on the core while working many different muscles throughout the body.

Green Light Fitness is located at 5913 Tower Ave., Superior, WI 54880.

They can be reached at (218) 428-1328 or (218) 591-0911.

For more information on all they have to offer, head to green-light-fitness.com.