Twin Ports Restaurants Gearing Up For Busy Holiday Weekend

DULUTH, Minn. – It’s almost Easter Sunday, and there are many restaurants here in the Northland preparing for a busy day, especially at breakfast and brunch.

Among them is The Boat Club in Duluth’s Fitgers complex.

The Boat Club is offering an upscale brunch buffet, with carved meats, breakfast items, and their signature seafood dishes.

The restaurant has only been open for a few months now, but they’re already seeing a lot of community support, even for the holiday.

“The support the local community has shown, tourists coming in and coming here, guests at the hotel, it’s amazing,” said daytime host Gayle Potter.

The Boat Club is still taking reservations for Easter Sunday.