Volunteers Needed to Help “Raise the Roses” at the Rose Garden

DULUTH, Minn. – The City of Duluth Maintenance staff are preparing for the annual “raising of the roses” in the Duluth Rose Garden on London Road.

Volunteers are encouraged to join in on the annual spring tradition for the following dates:

Tuesday, April 18 from 3 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Saturday, April 22 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Dates are subject to change and are dependent on weather conditions.

Lake Superior Rose Society members will be on hand to teach volunteers the steps of the “Minnesota Tip” method for tender roses.

Those interested in participating in the tradition are encouraged to show up at the times listed above. Pre-registration is encouraged, but not required. Volunteers are asked to bring work gloves and to dress accordingly for the weather.

For updates and to register email cskafte@duluthmn.gov or call 218-730-4334.