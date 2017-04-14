WLSSD Compost Site Open For Yard Waste

DULUTH, Minn. -As temperatures get warmer, it’s time for people to get back into their yards and start cleaning up old leaves and brush.

It is illegal to burn yard waste within the city limits of Duluth; it’s also illegal to throw these materials in the garbage.

The Western Lake Superior Sanitary District (WLSSD) will take your yard waste and food waste for free.

And for a small fee, they’ll take brush and branches from your yard as well.

“It certainly is a lot better idea to be putting it into a place that can be beneficially reused instead perhaps causing problems or just really laying around the yard,” said Karen Anderson from the WLSSD.

All this organic waste can be made into nutrient-rich compost, which folks at the WLSSD say is better than it going to the landfill.

“You’re recapturing them and bringing back those nutrients and that good organic material back to the community and enriching the soils in the community, it’s a great full circle,” Anderson said.

The WLSSD sells their compost by the trailer-full at their site, or in bags at several garden centers around the twin ports.

For hours and locations visit wlssd.com/hours-facilities/