Breakfast With The Easter Bunny

The Depot Hosts Dozens Of Families

DULUTH, Minn. – Kids started celebrating Easter by having breakfast with a certain bunny. Dozens of families turned out for the 5th annual breakfast with the Easter bunny at the Depot. Not only was plenty of food on the menu, but also face paintings an Easter egg hunt egg dying and much more.

Officials say breakfast with the bunny is another way the Depot serves the community.

“To have a fun event like our breakfast with the Easter Bunny and have families come in and enjoy it, their building as a community center is a great, great feeling,” Says Executive Director of the Depot, Ken Buehler.

Breakfast with the bunny also kicks off tourist season for the Depot. To see what’s planned log on to Fox21online.com.