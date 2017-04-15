An Egg-splosion of Easter Fun in Lincoln Park

The Event Has Been Going on for 4 Years

DULUTH, Minn.- Families decorated eggs and watched them Egg-splode at the 4th Annual Lincoln park Egg-splosion.

It’s an event where people learned unique egg dyeing techniques like tie-dying or marbling, and then launch the eggs into a field with a wrist rocket.

“We wanted something that would appeal to both boys and girls, and our thought was, who doesn’t want to launch eggs? Everyone always wants to egg something and this was a safe and productive way to do that,” said Patrick Weber, the Artistic Director of Northern Expressions Arts Collective.

The event was sponsored by local businesses and was free to attend.