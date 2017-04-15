Kids Enjoy an Egg-celent Time at the Lake Superior Zoo

It's the Twin Ports Biggest Public Pre-Easter Event

DULUTH, Minn.- Kids and families had an egg-citing time at the Lake Superior Zoo’s Easter Egg-stravaganza.

It’s the biggest public pre-Easter fun event in the Twin Ports. Children had the chance to look for Easter Eggs hidden in the zoo, look at some of their favorite animals, and watch the animals get special Easter treats.

“It’s a great family friendly event, and we have such awesome grounds that it’s a great place to hold it because we can offer a variety of activities and it’s a great way to interact with the animals because they love enrichments themselves,” said Megan Meyer, the Special Events Coordinator for the Lake Superior Zoo.

The kids also had the chance to pose in pictures with an Easter bunny.