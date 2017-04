UMD Freshman Goalie Hunter Miska Signs With Arizona

Bulldogs Stud Goaltender Departs After One Season

GLENDALE, ARIZONA- After just one remarkable season for the UMD Bulldogs, Freshman Goaltender Hunter Miska has signed an entry level contract with the Arizona Coyotes. The Stacy MN native ended the season with a 27-5-5 record, and .920 save percentage, with just a 2.20 goals against average. The terms of his professional contract were not disclosed.