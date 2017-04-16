Duluth Duplex Fire Under Investigation

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth fire marshal is investigating an overnight fire at a vacant two-story duplex that left behind at least $35,000 in damage.

Officials say the flames broke out around 4 a.m. Easter morning on the 200-block of East 3rd Street.

Twenty firefighters responded and remained on scene for three hours.

The cause of the fire was not known Sunday.

Nobody was injured.

This is the same duplex that went up in flames in January.

Cindy Libby, 48, is charged with burglary, robbery and setting a mattress on fire at that duplex.

There was no word Sunday on any type of connection between the two fires.