Families Celebrate Easter at the Zoo

DULUTH, Minn.- Families across the Northland celebrated Easter Sunday in special ways, but some families wanted to do something a little different, and the Lake Superior Zoo helped them do just that.

Many families were at the zoo to see both real life animals and the Easter Bunny, and to have a quick meal at the zoo’s first Easter Brunch in their Pavilion.

“It was really nice to have this and be able to come and, see the Easter bunny and get a few snacks,” said Jessica Robotka, who was visiting the zoo with her family.

“This is the first time we’ve offered it, because we are open on Easter, so why not have a little something people can have on Easter,” explained Megan Meyers, the Special Events Coordinator for the Lake Superior Zoo.

Families enjoyed easy to eat foods like sandwiches, carrot sticks, yogurt and hot chocolate, and then spent time exploring the zoo, but most importantly had the chance to spend time with friends and loved ones.

“It’s a great family friendly place to come together, it doesn’t cost a lot of money and it’s fun,” said Meyers.