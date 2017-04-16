Families Spend Easter Playing Golf

Courses Are Open About Two Weeks Earlier Than Usual

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The warm spring Easter day had Northlanders outdoors taking in the holiday and even taking a swing.

It was a great day to be outside and a lot of families used the beautiful weather to play their first round of golf for the season.

Many courses, like Nemadji Golf Club in Superior, are now open for business.

“This is actually a lot earlier than what we normally do,” says Sarah Lekson, a Nemadji employee. “I think it’s about two weeks earlier.”

Golfers are taking advantage of the extra time to play, spending their holiday doing something fun.

“Father, son, it’s Easter,” says Wayne Aune, who went golfing with his son Josh. “We had a little dinner with the family today and he said let’s go work off some of those calories we just ate and so we thought we’d make a day of it and spend the rest of the day golfing.”

“Getting away from the family,” says Josh Aune. “Just being outside screwing around with your dad.”

People were getting some rounds in before the courses get busier.

“There’s a lot of dedication and that’s what I think is really cool about golf is that people will always come out no matter what the weather,” says Lekson.

Even though their play was being interrupted with rain showers, everybody on the course looked like they were having a great time spending their Easter playing golf.