BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) – Medical marijuana will soon be legal in North Dakota.

Legislators approved a regulatory plan last week after voters approved the drug last fall. The state health department is aiming to have a system operating in a year, with registered patients able to get the drug from eight state-approved dispensaries. Two state-approved manufacturers will make it.

There are plenty of rules for producers, dispensers and users.

State law lists 17 qualifying medical conditions, along with terminal illnesses. Users will need authorization by a doctor or nurse practitioner and certification by the state.

Approved medical marijuana forms include capsules, a topical product for the skin or hair, a tincture solution and a patch. Patients can smoke it if a health care provider recommends it.

The state won’t regulate pricing.