Annual Bike Swap to Support Two Charities this Year

Coffee Conversation: Continental Ski & Bike

DULUTH, Minn. – Spring is here and Summer is quickly approaching, getting many Northlanders excited for the bicycling season.

The 11th Annual Continental Ski and Bike Swap is coming up on April 21st-23rd.

Discounted retail bikes and gently used bikes are available for purchase.

Free bike helmets will be provided for those who purchase a children’s bike.

Anyone can donate a bike now until Saturday morning.

For bikes that are sold, 75 percent of the purchase goes to the seller and 25 percent goes toward the charities that are supported by the swap.

For bikes that are donated, 100 percent of the proceeds go to the charities.

All proceeds from the 2017 Bike Swap will be donated to Animal Allies Humane Society and The Head of the Lakes United Way.

The swap will be Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Donated bikes are accepted at Continental Ski & Bike during regular business hours.

For more information head to continentalski.com