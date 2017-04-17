Councilor Joel Sipress Kicks Off Re-election Campaign

Sipress is Running For Duluth's 2nd Dist. Seat

Duluth, Minn. — City council president Joel Sipress kicked off his re-election campaign Monday.

Sipress is running for re–election to Duluth’s 2nd Dist. seat.

Supporters gathered at Sara’s Table to hear the candidate discuss issues he hopes to address in the community.

“We’re getting a good, active start,” Sipress said. “We’re going to be working hard and talking with people in the district, having conversations, and I’m looking forward to doing that.”

So far, Sipress is the only candidate that has announced a bid for that seat.