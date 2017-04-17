Deer Tags On The Rise In Wisconsin

More Antler-less Deer Tags To Be Issued

Superior, Wis.

For 3 consecutive years winters have been relatively warm. Because of the warmer weather the deer population has continued to grow according to Wisconsin department of natural resources. The herd needs to be thinned so the DNR plans to issue 50% more antler-less deer.

“We think we’re at a point where we can issue a few of those and take a little bit of antler-less harvest. We don’t think it will do any severe harm to the heard and there will still be ample growth to make people happy,” says Ed Horvatch, Chair of the CDAC Committee.

The extra tags issued will be at a first come first serve basis and are $12 a piece.