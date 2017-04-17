Duluth Parks to Receive Sixty New Recycling Bins

Bins will be Donated to the City of Duluth by Keep America Beautiful and Dr. Pepper Snapple Park Bin Grant Program

DULUTH, Minn. – The City of Duluth is moving one step closer to become a more eco-friendly City!

Recycling will soon be easier thanks to a grant from the Keep America Beautiful program and the Dr. Pepper Snapple Park Bin grant program.

Sixty new recycling bins will be placed in 17 parks across the City.

The City of Duluth was one of 41 communities selected out of 300 applicants for the new bins.

Duluth Parks staff currently maintains 22 recycling bins but will now be able to increase recycling opportunities.

The new bins will be located at the following locations, where recycling activity has been low:

Wheeler Fields (athletic field/skate park) = 15 bins

Park Point (beach/regional park) = 13 bins

Brighton Beach (beach/regional park) = 8 bins

12th Street Beach (beach) = 2 bins

Roving Bins for Special Events = 6 bins

Fairmont Park (neighborhood park) = 2 bins

Memorial Park (neighborhood park) = 2 bins

Portland Square (neighborhood park) = 2 bins

Lakewalk Trail = 10 bins