Medical Experts Bring History to Life

Karpeles Manuscript Library Museums Displays Medical Miracles

DULUTH, Minn. – History is coming to life at the Karpeles Manuscript Library Museum in Duluth.

The exhibit currently on display shows medical discoveries throughout the years, including an original sample that first confirmed penicillin defeating bacteria.

There are manuscripts and artifacts connected with Benjamin Franklin, Christian Bernard, Bernard Crick, Albert Schweitzer, and Dorothea Dix.

Next week local experts will be discussing these medical miracles with anyone interested.

The event is taking place Thursday, April 27 and is hosted by Paula Termuhlen, MD, the University of Minnesota Medical School, Duluth campus Dean.

Gallery discussions with the medical experts will be happening from 6-8 p.m.

For more information head to www.duluthkarpelesmuseum.org.

The museum is located at 902 E. 1st St., Duluth, MN 55805.