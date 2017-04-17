Pine Cone Ole’s Burns Down in Herbster

The Cause of the Fire Hasn't Been Determined

BAYFIELD, Wis.-A fire at Pine Cone Ole’s in Herbster has destroyed that local business.

About about 4:30 a.m. today, Bayfield authorities received a 911 call reporting a fully engulfed Pine Cone Ole’s.

Five different agencies responded to the fire.

“The building is a total loss,” the Bayfield County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. “The cause of the fire has not been determined as of yet.”

Check back later for more updates.