Quarry Park to Get a Disc Golf Course

Volunteers Are Working to Remove Vegetation Until July

DULUTH, Minn.- Quarry Park in West Duluth is getting a Disc Golf Course this summer

Duluth’s newest park was dedicated last year, and has been used for different types of recreation, like Ice Climbing and mixed climbing through the winter season. Now, the Lake Superior Disc Golf Community and volunteers have been working to clear vegetation for a proposed 9-hole disc golf course.

“We’re really excited to see that there’s a complimentary summertime use to the wintertime climbing,” said Lisa Luokkala, the Project Coordinator of the City of Duluth.

Volunteers will be on site working through to July 1st.