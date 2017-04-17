Superior to Get New Apartments

Apartments Expected to Cost $1,000-$1,200

SUPERIOR, Wis.- The city of Superior is looking at getting some new market-rate apartments, with construction beginning this summer.

A new 54-unit apartment building would go at the corner of North 13th Street and Weeks Avenue.

The group who will own the property, P and R Twin Ports Properties, is purchasing the property for a little less than $160,000.

It won’t be the groups first endeavor into market-rate apartments.

” We need place for people to live and as far as I’m concerned the middle part of the town is one of the best places for it,” said Jim Paine, the incoming mayor.

They are also nearing completion of a 24-unit complex which is in the Village of Superior.

The 54-unit building will consist of one and two-bedroom apartments, costing between $1,000 and $1,200 a month.

There’s also expected to be heated indoor parking on the first floor. The project is expect to cost nearly $7 million.