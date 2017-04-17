Tax Season is Coming to an End

Experts Warn to Get Taxes Done

DULUTH, Minn.- Tax season is ending tomorrow, and if you’re put off doing taxes until the very last minute, you still have time.

Taxes can still be filed electronically, or be sent in as long as they are post marked by Tuesday. Whether you’re actually getting your taxes done last minute, or planning on getting an extension, experts say it’s important to do something.

“It’s really important to file, get that completed, and if you’re new to filing taxes and you’re younger, more than likely you’re going to be getting a refund so you want to get that money back,” said Sandra Newman, the District General Manager of H&R Block.

Tax preparation companies like H & R Block have extended their hours to help people get their taxes filed on time.