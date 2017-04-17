Temporary Road Closure from Ninth Street East to Sixth Avenue East

Closures Due to Water Main Break

DULUTH, Minn.-There will be a temporary closure at the east bound lane of Ninth Street at the intersection at Sixth Avenue East, beginning tomorrow.

“This closure will allow for the patching of the pavement due to a prior water main break,” the city of Duluth said in a press release. “The west bound lane will remain open to traffic.”

The work also requires the closure of the right lane of northbound Sixth Avenue East just below Ninth Street.

“The closure is anticipated to last the full week unless work is completed in a shorter period of time,” the press release said. “The public should consider alternate routes when heading east from downtown onto Ninth

Street. Motorists should expect traffic back-ups during the morning and afternoon rush hours on Sixth Avenue East headed north.”