Clean Sweep of Downtown Delayed Until Tomorrow

Rain Causes Delay of Clean Sweep

DULUTH, Minn.-Due to weather conditions, the “Clean Sweep” for downtown has been moved to tomorrow, April 19, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

It’s Earth Week and Duluth street sweeping crews will be out in full force. Business and property owners are also encouraged to take part in the spring cleaning.

Due to city crews being out, sidewalk debris can be swept on the curbs on the street. Cleaning windows, painting, and sprucing up storefronts is also encouraged.