Great Outdoors: Gearing Up For Camping Season

Great Outdoors: Local Experts Give Camping Tips

Although it’s been rainy and chilly to start the week, Spring is here and many are gearing up for the camping season.

Local outdoor experts spoke with FOX 21 to give some tips on having a successful trip.

“As soon as the weather begins to warm up and the days get longer you start thinking about camping,” said Greg Pinther, Camping Manager for Northwest Outlet, “I had a guy on today buying a tent and a sleeping bag for this summer.”

The region offers some of the best camping spots to offer.

“We’re right on the doorstep of the Boundary Waters Canoe Area which is you know, probably the finest canoeing area in the world,” continued Pinther.

When planning a camping trip, being prepared is key.

“One of the best things you can take along is a headlamp,” said Pat Davison, Assisstant Manager at Trailfitters.

Pinther added it’s important to have a sleeping pad under your sleeping bag.

As the days continue to get warmer, it's important to have appropriate gear.

“32 degree is a great bag for an all–season type camping outfit because we do get a lot of nights in northern Minnesota that do drop down to that 35-degree range quite frequently,” said Davison.

These are just a few tips from Pinther and Davison.

Northwest Outlet is located at 1814 Belknap St, Superior, WI 54880.

For more information, head to northwestoutlet.com.

Trailfitters is located inside Fitger’s at 600 E Superior St. #105, Duluth, MN 55802.

For more information, head to www.trailfitters.com.