Mayor Paine and Superior City Councilors Sworn In

Council President and Vice President Also Decided

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Mayor Jim Paine and new city councilors Jenny Van Sickle and Craig Sutherland were sworn in Tuesday at the Superior City Council meeting.

Mayor Paine thanked the community for electing him and talked about how he plans to move the city forward.

“We have a lot to accomplish together. Our city faces some very real challenges in the coming days, months and years, but as I said time and time again during our campaign, our opportunities are greater than our challenges,” says Mayor Paine. “Working together, mayor, council, and community, I know that we can build a city that works for everyone.”

Dan Olson was elected council president and Keith Kern was elected Vice President.