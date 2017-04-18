‘Raise the Roses’ Event Cancelled Today, Moved to April 22

Weather Delays Annual Event

DULUTH, Minn.- The “Raise the Roses” event at Duluth Rose Garden has been cancelled today, due to the recent rainfall, and has been moved to Saturday, April 22 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

City staff and representatives from the Lake Superior Rose Society will be there to teach volunteers how to tend to roses.

Northlanders are encouraged to come to the Rose Garden during the times listed above. Pre-registration is encouraged but not required.

Volunteers are asked to bring work gloves and to dress for the weather.

For updates on the event or to register, email cskafte@duluthmn.gov or call (218) 730-4334.