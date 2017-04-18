Wrenshall Referendum Fails

$12.5 Million Referendum Does Not Pass

WRENSHALL, Minn. – Wrenshall School District residents voted down a $12.5 million school referendum. The referendum would have funded renovations and an expansion to the school building.

Here are the results:

Yes – 250

No – 657

After the results were announced, Wrenshall superintendent Kimberly Belcastro released the following statement to Fox 21:

“I would like to personally thank all the effort that was put into this initiative. The Wrenshall community has spoken and is not in favor of the proposed plans and the proposed tax increase.”