Bill O’Reilly Out at Fox News After Sex Harassment Allegations

FOX4News Staff

Fox News Channel announced Wednesday that host Bill O’Reilly will not be returning to the network.

Fox News parent 21st Century Fox said in a statement that “after a thorough and careful review of allegations against him, the Company and Bill O’Reilly have agreed that Mr. O’Reilly will not return.

The New York Times reported April 2 that five women had been paid a total of $13 million to keep quiet about the unpleasant encounters with O’Reilly, who has denied any wrongdoing. After the Times report, dozens of his shows advertisers pulled their advertising from his show and moved to other Fox News programming.

The statement from 21st Century Fox said the decision to part ways came after “an extensive review done in collaboration with outside counsel.”

The statement announcing O’Reilly’s departure was signed by Rupert, Lachlan, and James Murdoch. In it they said “O’Reilly is one of the most accomplished TV personalities in the history of cable news. In fact, his success by any measure is indisputable.”

The three also said they were confident in finding a successor and that the network would “continue to be a powerhouse in cable news.”

In a nod to the allegations against O’Reilly, the statement closed with “we want to underscore our consistent commitment to fostering a work environment built on the values of trust and respect.”

O’Reilly was on vacation in Rome Wednesday when the announcement was made. O’Reilly had a brief handshake with Pope Francis.

O’Reilly released the following statement following his firing on Wednesday:

“Over the past 20 years at Fox News, I have been extremely proud to launch and lead one of the most successful news programs in history, which has consistently informed and entertained millions of Americans and significantly contributed to building Fox into the dominant news network in television. It is tremendously disheartening that we part ways due to completely unfounded claims. But that is the unfortunate reality many of us in the public eye must live with today. I will always look back on my time at Fox with great pride in the unprecedented success we achieved and with my deepest gratitude to all my dedicated viewers. I wish only the best for Fox News Channel.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.