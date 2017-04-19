Discount Bedding Sale at St. Luke’s in Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. —

In need of new bed sheets or pillows?

St. Luke’s Hospital in Duluth might have what you’re looking for.

The St. Luke’s Volunteer Service Guild is holding a discount bedding fair in the hospital lobby on First Street in Duluth.

Bed sheets, pillows, blankets and more are all being sold at discount prices.

This is a fundraiser that the Volunteers Guild will use for funding patient services as well as services that help keep patients and their families more comfortable at the hospital.

“We are funding the ‘Care Channel,’ something new at St. Luke’s,” said Mary Matlack, Director of Volunteer Services at St. Luke’s. “Where in every patient room, someone can turn on the TV and having very calming music and beautiful scenery shots just to help them relax. Our funds are used for patient care, but they’re also really important for patient comfort and also for helping the families and visitors here at St. Luke’s”

the discount bedding sale will re-open tomorrow morning at 7:00am and last until 3:00pm in the afternoon.