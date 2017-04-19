Downtown Duluth Shines Bright Once Again

City Crews Along with Business and Property Owners Pitched in to Clean up Downtown Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. – Downtown Duluth is shining bright once again, after residents and city workers pitched in for a little spring cleaning.

The Greater Downtown Council had to postpone the annual event due to Tuesday’s heavy rainfall.

However, business and property owners, the Clean and Safe Team, along with City Street crews helped wash away the winter dirt from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

“It’s really important for us just to be able to show unity in the downtown and some pride in how our downtown looks,” said Kristi Stokes, President, Greater Downtown Council.

Stokes is excited for fresh summer season ahead, and says many new things will be offered downtown for residents and tourists as well.

“We just love the idea of people coming together to do some spring cleaning. This is earth week it’s another great way for us to be able to celebrate it and really do some deep cleaning,” said Stokes.

The Council is now looking forward to hanging and planting flowers downtown.

If Mother Nature cooperates, they hope to do so within the next month or two.