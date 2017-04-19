DTA Looking to Add Five New Routes, Expand Downtown Trolley Service

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Transit Authority is on the move to expand bus routes within the city.

DTA officials tell us the proposed routes are a direct result from community feedback.

Those routes include a circle between the Hillside neighborhood and UMD, along with new routes between Lakeside and the Miller Hill Mall and a route on Arlington Road to United Healthcare.

The DTA recently conducted a survey asking the community where services were lacking.

“We were able to utilize some of the early feedback and input from citizens in the community on developing these routes,” said Heath Kickok, director of marketing for the DTA. “We feel as though they are meeting a need and a demand within the community.”

If approved, some of the new routes could start as early as July.

The DTA will also be adding a second Port Town Trolley downtown this summer.